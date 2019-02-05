CRPF jawan donates blood to injured Naxal at Ranchi hospital

Ranchi: In a heart-warming incident, a constable in Jharkhand donated blood to a naxal at RIMS hospital, Ranchi. The constable, Rajkamal, is of the 133 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The naxal was injured during an exchange of fire with the troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

The CRPF jawans found the injured Naxal in a critical state from the encounter spot. He was arrested and given a first aid following which he was rushed to the hospital in Ranchi.