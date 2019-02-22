Engine of Delhi-bound Vistara flight catches fire before take off at Ranch airport, all safe

RANCHI: The engine of a Delhi-bound Vistara flight caught fire just minutes ahead of its scheduled take off at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the fire on the engine of the Vistara flight no. UK754 was reported around 8.30 PM after which the airport security staff was alerted.

The fire was spotted by one of the two pilots, who immediately switched off the plane's engine to prevent any untoward incident.

All 153 passengers travelling onboard the Vistara flight were immediately deboarded and made to rest at the airport lounge.

The plane was then taken off the runway and grounded for some time.

It was later examined by the experts.

''Flight UK 754 has been delayed due to technical reasons,'' Vistara said in a tweet.

#TravelUpdate Flight UK754 from Ranchi to Delhi has been delayed. Please get in touch with our airport staff for any assistance. Stay tuned for updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) 21 February 2019

The affected passengers were later flown to Delhi in another plane.

The airline later informed that flight no. UK754 has departed Ranchi at 0348 hours and arrived Delhi at 0551hrs.