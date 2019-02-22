हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara Airline

Engine of Delhi-bound Vistara flight catches fire before take off at Ranch airport, all safe

The plane was then taken off the runway and grounded.

Engine of Delhi-bound Vistara flight catches fire before take off at Ranch airport, all safe

RANCHI: The engine of a Delhi-bound Vistara flight caught fire just minutes ahead of its scheduled take off at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the fire on the engine of the Vistara flight no. UK754 was reported around 8.30 PM after which the airport security staff was alerted. 

The fire was spotted by one of the two pilots, who immediately switched off the plane's engine to prevent any untoward incident.

All 153 passengers travelling onboard the Vistara flight were immediately deboarded and made to rest at the airport lounge.

The plane was then taken off the runway and grounded for some time. 

It was later examined by the experts.

''Flight UK 754 has been delayed due to technical reasons,'' Vistara said in a tweet.

The affected passengers were later flown to Delhi in another plane.

The airline later informed that flight no. UK754 has departed Ranchi at 0348 hours and arrived Delhi at 0551hrs. 

Tags:
Vistara AirlineVistara flight UK754Birsa Munda AirportDelhi
Next
Story

NIA searches 10 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in terror funding case

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Lok Sabha polls 2019: SP to contest 37 seats, BSP 38 in UP