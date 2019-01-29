हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Five PLFI ultras killed, two injured in encounter with security forces

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist).

Five PLFI ultras killed, two injured in encounter with security forces

Ranchi: At least five ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed and two others injured in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in neighbouring Khunti district, a senior police officer said.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist).

"According to primary information, five ultras of the PLFI outfit were killed and two others injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital," Inspector General of Police (Operation) Ashish Batra said here.

The encounter with the ultras broke out early in the morning at a place under the Murhu police station in Khunti district. The security forces comprised CRPFs Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), SAP jawans and Khunti district police, another police officer said.

The IGP (Operation) said two AK 47 rifles, two .315 rifles, one 9 mm pistol, three/four country-made weapons, a large number of bullets, blankets and other materials were recovered from the encounter spot.

Batra said a second encounter broke out Tuesday when security forces rushed to a spot in Latehar districts Kumandi area after getting information that a Maoist squad was present there.

"Follow-up action is on and we expect to get success in that encounter too," the IGP (Operation) said, adding that continuous efforts are on and operations are launched wherever information is being received about the presence of Naxalites so that they can be rooted out.

Tags:
JharkhandPeoples Liberation Front of IndiaKhunti district
Next
Story

Jharkhand: 5 People's Liberation Front of India members killed in encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

Must Watch

Watch: Prime Minister Modi's mantra for students at Pariksha pe Charcha