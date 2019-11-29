हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand assembly elections 2019

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Dumka assembly seat

Soren will face BJP candidate and outgoing Social Welfare Minister Lois Marandi in Dumka.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files nomination from Dumka assembly seat

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren filed his nomination papers from Dumka Assembly constituency on Friday.

He submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer (RO) Rakesh Kumar.

In Dumka, Soren will face BJP candidate and outgoing Social Welfare Minister Lois Marandi.

Live TV

Speaking to media after filing his nomination, Soren vowed to win the seat.

In 2014, the 44-year-old leader had contested from Dumka and Barhait constituencies, winning Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Hemlal Murmu.

From Jama seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Sita Soren filed the nomination papers.

Tags:
Jharkhand assembly elections 2019Hemant SorenDumka assembly constituency
Next
Story

25-year-old law student kidnapped, gang-raped at gunpoint in Ranchi, 12 arrested

Must Watch

PT9M26S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 29th November 2019