JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand class 10th and 12th result soon. According to reports 10th and 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced in May. The official confirmation regarding the release of date and time is still awaited. Students can check their JAC 10th, 12th result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download the JAC 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to use their roll code and roll number in the login window.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 10th, 12th result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: The JAC result for class 10th, 12th will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

JAC 10th, 12th 2023: Exam Date

Jharkhand board class 10th and 12th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023. For JAC Class 10 students, the examinations was conducted from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM while for JAC Class 12 students, the examinations was conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, a total of 2,81,436 students appeared for the JAC 12th board exam 2022. The overall pass percentage for JAC 12th Science was 92.19%. Whereas for Jharkhand 12 Commerce and Arts, the pass percentage was recorded at 92.74% and 97.42% respectively.

Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

Last year, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared for the JAC 10th board exam 2022. The overall pass percentage for JAC 10th was 95.60%. 3,73,893 students passed the exam. Girls pass percentage were recorded at 95.50%, Boys pass percentage were recorded at 95.71%.