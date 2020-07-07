JAC Class 10th result 2020 on July 10: Click at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

New Delhi: The much-awaited class 10th board results or the JAC Matric results is expected to be announced on Friday (July 10) at 1 pm at the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website: jac.nic.in. The class 10 students should also keep a tab on the board's other official websites--jac.ac.in, and jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in to check their results.

The students should follow the steps given below to check their JAC Class 10th result 2020:



1. They should visit the JAC's official websites-jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

2. Students should click on JAC result 2020 link

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Log-in using the requisite credentials

5. Your result will appear on the page

6. Students should download their results and take the printout.

This printout can act as your provisional mark sheet, but the official mark sheet will be released later from the respective schools.

Earlier, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had issued a statement confirming that evaluation work has been completed and the Class 10th result 2020 would be released within a week’s time.

Nearly 3.8 lakh students took the class 10th board exams, which were conducted from February 11-28. Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but this year the same has been delayed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.