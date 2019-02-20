JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2019: 7 Lakh students to appear for Class 10 and 12 exams

RANCHI: Over seven lakh students are set to appear for their Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate exams (Class 12) of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday.

The exams will be held in 1395 centres across the state. A total of 7,75,109 students, including 4,41,274 students in matric and 3,15,835 in intermediate, will take the exams.

The Jharkhand Board exams of both classes will conclude on March 9, 2019.

Matric exams will be conducted in the first session from 9:45 am to 1 pm while that of the intermediate exams would be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students will be given extra 15 minutes before the examination to read the question paper.

The practical examination for both Jharkhand Matric and Intermediate has been completed.

The first paper for both classes is vocational studies.

The pass percentage last year for Class 12 science stream was 52.35 per cent, for commerce stream was 60.09 per cent.