accident

Jharkhand: 4 of a family dead in car collision with truck near Deoghar

Four persons of a family died after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Jharkhand on Wednesday morning.

RANCHI: Four persons of a family died after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Jharkhand on Wednesday morning.

Live TV

The incident took place on the National Highway 28 near Chakbangri check-post which falls under the jurisdiction of Bangra Police Station. 

The family was coming back from Deoghar when the collision took place.

Four family members, including a woman, died in the accident. The injured were rushed to a private clinic in Muzaffarpur. 

The condition of one person is critical, said sources.

