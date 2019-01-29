Jharkhand: 5 People's Liberation Front of India members killed in encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

RANCHI: Five members of banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) members were killed in an encounter on early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand. Two more members are critical and have been admitted to the hospital, said authorities

"Five People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) members were killed in an encounter early morning. Two were severely injured and have been admitted to hospital," said Alok, Khunti Superintendent of Police.

"We have recovered arms and ammunition in huge quantities," he added.

Earlier this month, three PLFI membersg including area commander Kuwar Oraon alias Jaynath, were arrested on the border of Ranchi and Khuti districts.

Police seized a 9 mm pistol, a country-made pistol four mobile phones and three motorcycles from the arrested Maoists.

In a major development, security forces killed top PLFI commander Vijay Dang on December 23, 2018. The Maoist commander was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jharkhand`s Simdega district on Friday, police said.

Dang, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was involved in several incidents including the killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator.

