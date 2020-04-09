Jharkhand records first coronavirus COVID-19 death as 72-year-old man dies in Bokaro

BOKARO: Jharkhand reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Thursday (April 9, 2020) after a 72-year-old man died in Bokaro. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Steel City has risen to five.

Confirming the development, Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said, ''A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient from Bokaro passed away early morning today.''

According to reports, the 72-year-old deceased belonged to a coronavirus-infected family in which four people have earlier tested positive for the COVID-19. The family resides in the Gumia block of Bokaro district.

The female member of the family had recently returned from attending the Tablighi Jamaat-led event in Delhi. She had got infected with the deadly virus in Delhi and after her return, the infection spread in her family.

Five persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday.

"Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Bokaro, taking the total number of cases to nine in Ranchi,’’ State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni had said on Wednesday

Kulkarni said they are family members of those who had tested COVID-19 positive from Ranchi and Bokaro.

Meanwhile, India's total number of COVID-19 infections jumped to 5,734 which includes 5095 active cases of infections, 473 cured and 166 deaths, as per Heath Ministry data at 8 am on April 9.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, at his meeting with other parliamentarians, hinted that the ongoing 21-day lockdown may be extended further and that a complete exit is not possible. PM Modi pointed out that the country was facing a "social emergency-like situation" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also cited serious economic challenges in containing the spread of the deadly virus, according to an official statement.

PM Modi asserted that his government's priority is to "save each and every life", adding "The present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter its impact." The Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on April 11.