Jharkhand Assembly election live: Campaigning ends for phase 1, voting on Saturday

A day ahead of the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election, the security was tightened on Friday in the state. Thirteen of the 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will vote on Saturday (November 30). The election will be held in five phases--November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20 and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

During the first phase, voting will take place in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats. The main parties in Jharkhand are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The campaigning ended on Thursday evening. On the last day of the campaigning, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah addressed two rallies at Chatra and Garwah and criticised the Congress for delaying abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram temple dispute resolution.

Here are the live updates: