Ranchi: Ram Temple Opening Celebrated By Jai Shri Ram Sena With Grand Rally

JSRS Ranchi unit took out a procession carrying banners and chanting hymns in honour of Lord Rama. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Ram temple fervour has touched every part of India. People from across the globe celebrated the occasion in their ways to show their devotion towards Lord Ram and this included recitation of Sundar Kand, Hanuman Chalisa and Prasad distribution. Likewise, Jai Shree Ram Sena's (JSRS) Ranchi unit observed the auspicious occasion of Ram Janambhoomi Pran Pratistha with great zeal. The team organized a vibrant rally, coupled with the distribution of Prashad, to commemorate this significant event.

JSRS Ranchi unit took out a procession carrying banners and chanting hymns in honour of Lord Rama. The rally, which wound through key locations in Ranchi, captivated the attention of locals and passersby who enthusiastically joined the festive celebration.

Meanwhile, devotees have been flocking to the Ayodhya Temple in lakhs of numbers. Around five lakh people did darshan on the first day while the lakhs of devotees have already visited the temple today. The temple has changed its timing from 6am to 10 pm to clear the rush of devotees.

On the other hand, the Union Cabinet adopted a resolution today, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful conduct of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

