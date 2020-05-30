RIMS junior doctor accuses senior of rape bid, accused absconding

RANCHI: A junior doctor on COVID-19 duty at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand capital Ranchi has accused her senior of attempting to rape her.

In her police complaint, the victim said that she was on duty in the COVID-19 ward on Wednesday night. After the duty hours, the senior doctor came to her room, switched off lights, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The accused senior resident doctor has been identified as Arun Kumar Maurya, who is also a close relative of the city’s famous nephrologist.

The accused doctor has been absconding since the incident was reported to the police.

The victim is a first-year student in the Anaesthesia department. She had also informed the RIMS management about the incident and demanded strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors’ Association, RIMS, has also called for speedy action into the case.