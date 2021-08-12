AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for various posts, check salary, age criteria and other details

AAI Recruitment 2021: Airport Authority of India recruiting for the post of Senior Assistant and is seeking applications from eligible candidates. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website aai.aero.

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on the official link. Vacancy for 29 posts has been announced under AAI Recruitment 2021 drive. The last date to apply for these posts is August 31, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application begins: July 29, 2021 till August 31, 2021

AAI Recruitment 2021: Details of vacant posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Operations – 14 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Finance – 06 posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Electronics – 09 posts

AAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Graduate with LMV License. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Management.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should have B.Com with certificate of computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Senior Assistant in Electronics - Candidates should have Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

Senior Assistant in Electronics – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Senior Assistant in Operations – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx

Senior Assistant in Finance – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx

Senior Assistant in Electronics – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx