हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airport Authority of India

AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for various posts, check salary, age criteria and other details

AAI recruitment 2021 for posts of Senior Assistant in various departments, interested candidates can check complete details related to the vacancy here. 

AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for various posts, check salary, age criteria and other details
Image used for representational purpose

AAI Recruitment 2021: Airport Authority of India recruiting for the post of Senior Assistant and is seeking applications from eligible candidates. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website aai.aero. 

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on the official link. Vacancy for 29 posts has been announced under AAI Recruitment 2021 drive. The last date to apply for these posts is August 31, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application begins: July 29, 2021 till August 31, 2021

AAI Recruitment 2021: Details of vacant posts

Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Operations – 14 posts
Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Finance – 06 posts
Vacancy for Senior Assistant in Electronics – 09 posts

AAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Senior Assistant in Operations – Graduate with LMV License. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Management.
Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates should have B.Com with certificate of computer training course of 03 to 06 months.
Senior Assistant in Electronics - Candidates should have Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Senior Assistant in Operations – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.
Senior Assistant in Finance – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.
Senior Assistant in Electronics – Candidates’ age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Senior Assistant in Operations – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx
Senior Assistant in Finance – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx
Senior Assistant in Electronics – From Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 approx

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Airport Authority of Indiajobs career
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for several Junior Research Fellowship posts, check eligibility and other details

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Twitter has locked the official handle of Congress Party