हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS recruitment

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: AIIMS Raipur invites application for various posts, apply for 168 vacancies here

Candidates can apply on the official website of AIIMS Raipur- aiimsraipur.edu.in. This recruitment drive is to fill up 168 vacancies.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: AIIMS Raipur invites application for various posts, apply for 168 vacancies here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the post of professor, additional professor, associate professor and assistant professors. The applicants need to note that the applications are invited on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis. 

The application process for this recruitment started today (August 20, 2021) and the last date to apply is October 4. The interested and eligible candidates need to note that initially, the candidates shall be on deputation for 3 years, which will be further extendable Up to 5 years, a total of 7 years allowed on a deputation basis as per DOPT OM. 

Additionally, the appointment of the selected candidates will be on a contract basis which shall not be extended beyond the period of two years.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is to fill up 168 vacancies.

ALSO READ | India Post Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for over 2300 vacancies, details here

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 1,000 

For SC/ST category is Rs 800. 

For the PWBD category, no application cost is required. 

The application fee is waived for retired faculty on a contractual or deputation basis.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply on the official website of AIIMS Raipur- aiimsraipur.edu.in

Candidates will have to submit the application form with all the relevant documents. 

The documents will have to be sent via Speed/Registered Post/Courier to below mentioned address within 15 (Fifteen) days from the last date of submission of the online application. 

The address to send the documents is- 2nd floor, Medical College Building, Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AIIMS recruitmentAIIMSAIIMS RaipurAIIMS recruitment 2021AIIMS ProfessorGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies notified for 385 Assistant Professor posts, apply at opsc.gov.in

Must Watch

PT22M35S

Badi Bahas: Hardline Taliban will be defeated by diplomacy?