AIIMS Recruitment 2021: AIIMS Raipur invites application for various posts, apply for 168 vacancies here

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the post of professor, additional professor, associate professor and assistant professors. The applicants need to note that the applications are invited on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis.

The application process for this recruitment started today (August 20, 2021) and the last date to apply is October 4. The interested and eligible candidates need to note that initially, the candidates shall be on deputation for 3 years, which will be further extendable Up to 5 years, a total of 7 years allowed on a deputation basis as per DOPT OM.

Additionally, the appointment of the selected candidates will be on a contract basis which shall not be extended beyond the period of two years.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is to fill up 168 vacancies.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the General/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 1,000

For SC/ST category is Rs 800.

For the PWBD category, no application cost is required.

The application fee is waived for retired faculty on a contractual or deputation basis.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply on the official website of AIIMS Raipur- aiimsraipur.edu.in

Candidates will have to submit the application form with all the relevant documents.

The documents will have to be sent via Speed/Registered Post/Courier to below mentioned address within 15 (Fifteen) days from the last date of submission of the online application.

The address to send the documents is- 2nd floor, Medical College Building, Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099.

