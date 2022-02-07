AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 Senior Resident Posts on aiimsraipur.edu.in, check details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for senior resident (non-academic) posts. AIIMS, Raipur is looking to fill up 132 vacancies through this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the google form link - www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. The application process for this recruitment drive begun on February 5 and the last date to submit the application form is February 15.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- The online application start date: February 5, 2022.
- Last day to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022: February 15, 2022.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Senior Resident: 132 Posts
- Unreserved category: 39
- EWS: 12
- OBS: 44
- SC: 24
- ST: 13
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
A postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute is required. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Application fee
The application fee is Rs 1000 for the general/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 800. The application fee for the PWBD category is exempted.