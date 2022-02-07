हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AIIMS recruitment

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 Senior Resident Posts on aiimsraipur.edu.in, check details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the google form link -  www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for senior resident (non-academic) posts. AIIMS, Raipur is looking to fill up 132 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the google form link -  www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. The application process for this recruitment drive begun on February 5 and the last date to submit the application form is February 15.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • The online application start date: February 5, 2022.
  • Last day to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022: February 15, 2022.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Senior Resident: 132 Posts
  • Unreserved category: 39
  • EWS: 12
  • OBS: 44
  • SC: 24
  • ST: 13

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute is required. If selected, DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is required prior to joining.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification 

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for the general/EWS/OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 800. The application fee for the PWBD category is exempted. 

Here is the direct link to apply

