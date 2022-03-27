AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Professor vacancies on aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in, details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Science has invited applications from eligible individuals for the recruitment of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts. AIIMS is looking to fill 108 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible can apply on the official website- aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to apply for various vacancies is till May 9, 2022.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Professor- 29

Additional Professor- 22

Associate Professor- 24

Assistant Professor- 33

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Direct link to check the official notice

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Applicants must note that for these various posts of Professor/Additional Professor the age should not be more than 58 years

For the post of Additional Professor/Associate Professor, applicants' age should not be more than 50 years.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply by submitting the application form offline mode. The application form is available on the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

The application form needs to be sent at the govern address in the prescribed format to the below-mentioned address: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh- 273008.

