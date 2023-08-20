trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651129
NewsJobs Career
AIIMS RECRUITMENT 2023

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Non-Faculty Posts On aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates can apply for non-faculty posts in AIIMS Mangalagiri on the official website - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, scroll down for the direct link to apply. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Non-Faculty Posts On aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Direct Link Here

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has released the notification for recruitment of Non- Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts through the official website at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in AIIMS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: AIIMSMangalagiri is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 70 vacancies Non- faculty posts.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. 

Step 2:  On the home page click on the "Vacancies" tab under the "Recruitment" tab 

Step 3: Click on the direct link to apply under "AIIMS MANGALAGIRI – ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS NON-FACULTY POSTS (GROUP B & GROUP C) ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASISAugust 5, 2023", option

Step 4: Now fill out the application form by entering the required details and uploading documents

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 - Direct Link To Apply

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the application form and send a hard copy of the application form to the following address-  Recruitment Cell, Room No: 216, 2nd Floor, Library & Admin Building, AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Pin – 522 503

Candidates must send the hard copy of the application form along with the self-attested copy of necessary documents should reach the above-mentioned address within 10 days from the last date of the online application form.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 selection process

The process of selection will be based on the results of a computer-based test (CBT), in the order of merit, provided that the candidates meet the eligibility requirements during any necessary document verification and skill test.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train