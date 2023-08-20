AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Non-Faculty Posts On aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in, Direct Link Here

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has released the notification for recruitment of Non- Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts through the official website at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in AIIMS Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: AIIMSMangalagiri is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 70 vacancies Non- faculty posts.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.



Step 2: On the home page click on the "Vacancies" tab under the "Recruitment" tab

Step 3: Click on the direct link to apply under "AIIMS MANGALAGIRI – ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS NON-FACULTY POSTS (GROUP B & GROUP C) ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASISAugust 5, 2023", option

Step 4: Now fill out the application form by entering the required details and uploading documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the application form and send a hard copy of the application form to the following address- Recruitment Cell, Room No: 216, 2nd Floor, Library & Admin Building, AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Pin – 522 503

Candidates must send the hard copy of the application form along with the self-attested copy of necessary documents should reach the above-mentioned address within 10 days from the last date of the online application form.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 selection process

The process of selection will be based on the results of a computer-based test (CBT), in the order of merit, provided that the candidates meet the eligibility requirements during any necessary document verification and skill test.