AP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result 2023: APSLPRB Announces Results, 95,208 Candidates Qualify; Check Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) today (February 5) declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. Out of the 4,59182 candidates who had appeared, 95,208 candidates qualified in the preliminary written test. While 3,63,432 male candidates appeared in the January 22 Test, 95,750 female candidates took the Test. Of these, 77,876 male candidates passed the Test, and 17,332 female candidates qualified.

The qualified candidates should get ready for a physical fitness test, the APSLPRB said in a notice on its official website at https://slprb.ap.gov.in/.

The scanned OMR sheets will be available for download for three days from 10 am today to 5 pm on February 7, a statement said.

The Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying test) for the recruitment to the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department was conducted on January 22, 2023, at 35 locations across 997 Centres in the state.

Stage II Online Application Form for PMT/PET will be available from 03.00 PM on February 13 to 05.00 PM on February 20 on APSLPRB's website.

Those candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) must fill out the Stage II Online Application Form in time for appearing in PMT/PET.

The APSLPRB requested candidates to frequently visit this website for further updates.