topStoriesenglish2569768
NewsJobs Career
AP POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT EXAM

AP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result 2023: APSLPRB Announces Results, 95,208 Candidates Qualify; Check Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result 2023: APSLPRB Announces Results, 95,208 Candidates Qualify; Check Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) today (February 5) declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam. Out of the 4,59182 candidates who had appeared, 95,208 candidates qualified in the preliminary written test. While 3,63,432 male candidates appeared in the January 22 Test, 95,750 female candidates took the Test. Of these, 77,876 male candidates passed the Test, and 17,332 female candidates qualified.

The qualified candidates should get ready for a physical fitness test, the APSLPRB said in a notice on its official website at https://slprb.ap.gov.in/

The scanned OMR sheets will be available for download for three days from 10 am today to 5 pm on February 7, a statement said.

AP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result 2023: Direct link to check APSLPRB's results

The Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying test) for the recruitment to the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department was conducted on January 22, 2023, at 35 locations across 997 Centres in the state.

Stage II Online Application Form for PMT/PET will be available from 03.00 PM on February 13 to 05.00 PM on February 20 on APSLPRB's website.

Those candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) must fill out the Stage II Online Application Form in time for appearing in PMT/PET.

The APSLPRB requested candidates to frequently visit this website for further updates.

Live Tv

AP Police Constable Recruitment ExamAP policeAndhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment BoardAndhra Pradesh Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata