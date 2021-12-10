Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 2100 constables, 300 sub-inspectors posts on slprbassam.in, details here

New Delhi: Assam Police Department has issued notification for the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors posts. Through this recruitment drive, the Assam Police is looking to fill 2134 constables and 306 sub-inspectors posts.

The eligible and interested candidates must note that the application process will commence on December 10, 2021, and conclude on January 9, 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Assam Police- slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online application begins on- December 10, 2021

Last date to apply for the posts- January 9, 2022

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Constables- 2134

Sub-inspectors- 306

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. A total of 30 percent of the vacancies in each category are reserved for women candidates.

The official notice reads, “Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T.(H) & EWS) both male & transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis.”

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age of the candidates must be between 20 years to 26 years.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Details

Candidates must be Indian citizens, permanent residents of Assam. Also, the candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College.

Read Detailed Notification Here

Live TV