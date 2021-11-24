Assam Police recruitment 2021: Assam govt to issue notification to fill 6,000 vacant posts in police department

Dispur: The Assam government would issue a notification within a week to fill 6,000 vacant posts in the police department that include five commando battalions. The announcement to this effect was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a meeting with police officials on Tuesday.

As many as eight key decisions were taken regarding policing in the state in the review meeting.

With an aim to strengthen our policing infrastructure, a key to safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures in a review meeting held at @assampolice headquarters.

To strengthen the policing in the state, Sarma introduced various reformative measures that include 1,000 new quarters for police, infrastructure upgrade for Director-General Police and Commissioner offices.

"Advertisement for 6,000 posts including 5 commando battalions to be published by next week. Vacant SI posts are also to be filled up," tweeted Sarma.

"Investigation to be started within 24 hours of lodging FIR," he added. "The second SP conference is to be held at Duliajan on January 8 and January 9," he further added.

"New SOP relating to accident report, passport, post-mortem report to be released soon. Passport verification is to be completed within 30 days," he stated.

