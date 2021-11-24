Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply for 376 Relationship Manager posts on bankofbaroda.in, details here

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has issued notification for the recruitment of Relationship Manager posts. This recruitment drive of Bank of Baroda will fill up 376 posts in the organization.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. It may be noted that the registration process was started on November 19 and will end on December 9, 2021.

It may be noted that the process of Registration of the application is complete only when the application is submitted in full and fee is deposited with the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Sr. Relationship Manager: 326 Posts

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: 50 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable. Cndaidates hould have 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management and regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit of Sr. Relationship Manager is between 24 years of age to 35 years of age.

The age limit of e- Wealth Relationship Manager is between 23 years of age to 35 years of age.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method. Minimum Qualifying marks for UR/EWS Candidates shall be 60% of the Marks and for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates, the same shall be 55% of the Marks.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Detailed Notification Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs. 600/-for General and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges only – Non Refundable) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges).

Live TV