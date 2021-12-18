Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.in, details here

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has issued notification for the recruitment of Developer, Technology Architect, Engineers and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organization. Only those candidates who are willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 28, 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting date for submission of application: December 8, 2021

Last date for submission of application: December 28, 2021

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts

Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts

Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts

UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts

Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts

Application Architect: 2 Posts

Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts

Technology Architect: 2 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts

Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details here- Detailed Notification

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process comprises- online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fees should be Rs 600 for General/ OBC/ EWS category, while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

