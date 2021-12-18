हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank of Baroda Recruitment

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has issued notification for the recruitment of Developer, Technology Architect, Engineers and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organization. Only those candidates who are willing to serve anywhere in India, should apply. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 28, 2021. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting date for submission of application: December 8, 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: December 28, 2021

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts
  • Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts
  • Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts
  • Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts
  • UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts
  • Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Application Architect: 2 Posts
  • Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts
  • Technology Architect: 2 Posts
  • Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts
  • Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details here- Detailed Notification

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process comprises- online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fees should be Rs 600 for General/ OBC/ EWS category, while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Candidates have to make the payment of requisite fee/intimation charges through ONLINE mode only.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank of Baroda RecruitmentAssistant Manager jobsjob openingsBank jobssarkari naukriGovernment job
Next
Story

ECIL Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at ecil.co.in, here's direct link to apply

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Delhi's AQI is poor, then why schools were opened?