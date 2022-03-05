हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Click here to apply for 105 specialist officer posts

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 notification was released on Friday (March 4) for filling 105 posts of Specialist Officer. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting its official website - bankofbaroda.in.

Registration for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for the aforementioned vacancies will end on March 24.

Only registration will not amount to acceptance of  candidature, the application process will be considered complete only after they pay the fees

Here is all you need to know about Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022.

Bank of Baroda vacancies

Manager – Digital Fraud: 15

Credit Officer (MSME Department): 15+25

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department): 8+12

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 15

Corporate Credit Department: 15

The detailed notification is attached here

Step by step guide to apply for the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda - bankofbaroda.in.

On the Homepage, go to the Careers section and click on the notification for Specialist Officer.

Then click on the direct link given - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsojan22/

Now either click on new registration or login using your credentials if you have previously registered.

Now fill the application with your information and necessary documents like scanned signature and photo etc.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Candidates must also download the Specialist Officer recruitment form for future references.

Selection process

Once the application is submitted, candidates will have to appear for a special test. The date for this exam will be announced later. Applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates.

