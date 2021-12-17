हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for 52 posts, check vacancy details and eligibility

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of Bank of Baroda: bankofbaroda.in till December 28, 2021.

Image credit: Pixabay

News Delhi: Bank of Baroda has released the notification for the registration process to apply for Developer and various other posts. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of Bank of Baroda: bankofbaroda.in. 

The recruitment drive is conducted for 52 posts in the organization. Candidates can apply online till December 28, 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy details

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts
Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts
Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts
Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts
UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts
Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts
Application Architect: 2 Posts
Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts
Technology Architect: 2 Posts
Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts
Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility criteria 

The eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and experience is according to the requirement of the post. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the official notification here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview. 

For contractual positions, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS categories is Rs 600/- while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) categories are required to pay Rs 100/- as an application fee.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check details here

