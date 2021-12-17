Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Apply for 52 posts, check vacancy details and eligibility

News Delhi: Bank of Baroda has released the notification for the registration process to apply for Developer and various other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of Bank of Baroda: bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive is conducted for 52 posts in the organization. Candidates can apply online till December 28, 2021.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy details

Quality Assurance Lead: 2 Posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 12 Posts

Developer (Full Stack Java): 12 Posts

Developer (Mobile Application Development): 12 Posts

UI/UX Designer: 2 Posts

Cloud Engineer: 2 Posts

Application Architect: 2 Posts

Enterprise Architect: 2 Posts

Technology Architect: 2 Posts

Infrastructure Architect: 2 Posts

Integration Expert: 2 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit, and experience is according to the requirement of the post. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the official notification here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through an online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview.

For contractual positions, selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

Application Fees

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS categories is Rs 600/- while candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) categories are required to pay Rs 100/- as an application fee.

