हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BARC Recruitment

BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts, check salary and other details

BARC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at barconlineexam.in. 

BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts, check salary and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for Group A posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at barconlineexam.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill Scientific Officer vacancies at BARC. The last day to apply online is February 11, 2022. 

Here are a few important dates to remember:

Online Examination Slot Booking   March 4, 2022 to March 18, 2022 

Online Examination                          April 7, 2022 to April 13, 2022 

Last date to upload the GATE Score  April 13, 2022 

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the nine engineering disciplines mentioned in the official notification. 

Read the detailed notification HERE

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

For the general category, candidates should be below 26 years of age, for OBC category the maximum age limit is 29 years of age and for SC/ST category the upper age limit is 31 years of age. 

As per the official notification, “Candidates will be screened in for Selection Interview on the basis of a valid GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 score in the applicable GATE subject. Applicants with a degree in “Nuclear Engineering‟ will be screened in only on the basis of Online Examination to be conducted in April, 2022.” 

BARC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Scientific Officer "C" (SO/C) in the Level 10 - Rs 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BARC RecruitmentBARC Recruitment 2022Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
Next
Story

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 Professor, Associate Professor posts on du.ac.in, details here

Must Watch

PT3M33S

UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Will Yogi return as Chief Minister?