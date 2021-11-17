BECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Consultant posts announced, salary up to Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Consultant and Senior Consultant.

The selected candidates will be posted at Management Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The vacancies are for various departments including Hospital Management, Project Management, Financial Management, Procurement and IT Project Management.

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of BECIL at becil.com. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must be under 62 years of age.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

The selected candidates will get a minimum of Rs 1,00,000 per month for Sr. Consultant post and Rs 50,000 per month for Consultant post. The Consultant or Senior Consultant may be paid higher according to the qualifications and experience as may be decided by the Project Management Board.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website becil.com

Step 2: Go to the Careers section

Step 3: Select Advertisement Number

Step 4: Fill up the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 5: Pay application fee using online mode

Step 6: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of application.

