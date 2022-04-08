New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can visit the official BECIL website at becil.com to apply.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on contract basis. The last day to submit the applications is April 21, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Medical Record Technician 34 posts

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) 41 posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II 3 posts

Cashier 6 posts

Radiographic Technician Grade-I 1 post

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) 1 post

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Medical Record Technician 18-30 years

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) 25-35 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II 18-27 years

Cashier 21-30 years

Radiographic Technician Grade-I 21-35 years

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) 18-40 years

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE.

