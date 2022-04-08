हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BECIL Recruitment

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at becil.com, check details here

BECIL Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on contract basis. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can visit the official BECIL website at becil.com to apply. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on contract basis. The last day to submit the applications is April 21, 2022. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Medical Record Technician   34 posts

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre)   41 posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II      3 posts

Cashier      6 posts

Radiographic Technician Grade-I   1 post

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R)    1 post

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Medical Record Technician     18-30 years

Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre)   25-35 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II   18-27 years 

Cashier   21-30 years

Radiographic Technician Grade-I   21-35 years 

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R)   18-40 years 

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE

BECIL RecruitmentBECIL Recruitment 2022BECILBroadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited
