New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment to various posts. Interested candidates can visit the official BECIL website at becil.com to apply.
The recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on contract basis. The last day to submit the applications is April 21, 2022.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Medical Record Technician 34 posts
Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) 41 posts
Lab Attendant Gr. II 3 posts
Cashier 6 posts
Radiographic Technician Grade-I 1 post
Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) 1 post
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Medical Record Technician 18-30 years
Technical Assistant/ Technician for (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) 25-35 years
Lab Attendant Gr. II 18-27 years
Cashier 21-30 years
Radiographic Technician Grade-I 21-35 years
Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) 18-40 years
For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE.
