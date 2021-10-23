BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 88 vacancies for Trainee and Project Engineer at bel-india.in, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. BEL is going to fill 88 posts on a temporary basis for the Panchkula unit of the organisation through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of BEL- bel-india.in. The last date to apply is October 27, 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: October 06, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: October 27, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 27, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

No. of Vacancy for Trainee Engineer: 55

No. of Vacancy for Project Engineer: 33

BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For Trainee Engineer the age Limit is 25 Years.

For Project Engineer the age Limit is 28 Years.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Trainee Engineer Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

Project Engineer Pay Scale: 35,000/- (Per Month)

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in Electronics -Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical.

Project Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical with Experience 2 Years

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Trainee Engineer: Rs. 200/-

Project Engineer: Rs. 500/-

For SC/ST/ PWD Candidates: No Fee

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.

