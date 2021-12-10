हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Engineer posts at bel-india.com, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for Project Engineer-I posts. The company is inviting applications for the post on a contract basis for its Machilipatnam Unit.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- bel-india.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply is December 24, 2021. 

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date for application form submission: December 24, 2021

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Project Engineer (Electronics) – I: 06 posts          
  • Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I: 06 posts
  • Project Engineer (Computer Science) – I: 03 posts

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Application fee: 

  • The candidates will have to pay the application fee online.
  • For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-    
  • For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

  • Project Engineer (Electronics): Candidates should have completed fulltime BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunications / Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.    
  • Project Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech /B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.
  • Project Engineer (Computer Science): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Science Engineering from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates may apply in prescribed Bio-Data along with self-attested all relevant documents send by speed post/courier To The Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, Ravindranath Tagore Road, Machilipatnam – 521001, Andhra Pradesh on or before December 24, 2021.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be based on interview.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Notification

Read notification here, bel-india.in

