BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee, Project Engineer posts at bel-india.in, details here

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of BEL- bel-india.in. 

New Delhi: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for various positions in the organisation. BEL has issued a notification for 88 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts on a temporary basis for its Panchkula unit. 

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of BEL- bel-india.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply is October 27, 2021.  

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: October 06, 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application: October 27, 2021
  • Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 27, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • No. of Vacancy for Trainee Engineer: 55      
  • No. of Vacancy for Project Engineer: 33

BEL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • Trainee Engineer Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)
  • Project Engineer Pay Scale: 35,000/- (Per Month)

BEL Recruitment 2021 notification

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria          

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in Electronics -Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical.

Project Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical with Experience 2 Years  

BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • For Trainee Engineer the age Limit is 25 Years. 
  • For Project Engineer the age Limit is 28 Years. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

  • Trainee Engineer: Rs. 200/-        
  • Project Engineer: Rs. 500/-
  • For SC/ST/ PWD Candidates: No Fee

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.

