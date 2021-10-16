BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee, Project Engineer posts, details here

New Delhi: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. This recruitment drive of BEL will fill 88 posts on a temporary basis for the Panchkula unit of the organisation.
The interested candidates can apply on the official website of BEL- bel-india.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply is October 27, 2021.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: October 06, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: October 27, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 27, 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
No. of Vacancy for Trainee Engineer: 55
No. of Vacancy for Project Engineer: 33
BEL Recruitment 2021: Salary details
Trainee Engineer Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)
Project Engineer Pay Scale: 35,000/- (Per Month)
BEL Recruitment 2021 notification
BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in Electronics -Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical.
Project Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical with Experience 2 Years
BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit
For Trainee Engineer the age Limit is 25 Years.
For Project Engineer the age Limit is 28 Years.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
Trainee Engineer: Rs. 200/-
Project Engineer: Rs. 500/-
For SC/ST/ PWD Candidates: No Fee
BEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Candidates can apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.