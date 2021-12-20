हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at bel-india.com, check details here

Candidates can apply through the official website- bel-india.in. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at bel-india.com, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of Project Engineer-I. BEL is looking to fill 15 vacancies on a contract basis for its Machilipatnam Unit.

Candidates can apply through the official website- bel-india.in. The last date to apply is December 24, 2021. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date for application form submission: December 24, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Project Engineer (Electronics) – I: 06 posts          

Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I: 06 posts

Project Engineer (Computer Science) – I: 03 posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay the application fee online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-    

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Project Engineer (Electronics): Candidates should have completed fulltime BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunications / Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.    

Project Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech /B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

Project Engineer (Computer Science): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Science Engineering from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates may apply in prescribed Bio-Data along with self-attested all relevant documents sent by speed post/courier To The Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, Ravindranath Tagore Road, Machilipatnam – 521001, Andhra Pradesh on or before December 24, 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be based on the interview.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Notification

Read notification here

