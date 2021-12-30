BEL Recruitment 2021: One day left to apply for 84 vacancies at bel-india.com, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for over 80 vacancies in the organization. The interested candidates need to note that this recruitment drive is being conducted for 'Trainee' and 'Project' Engineers for BEL's Hyderabad Unit.

Eligible and interested candidates can check the official advertisement at BEL website www.bel-india.in. The applications need to be sent through the post to the following address -- Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana. The last day to apply is December 31, 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics) -- 19

Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical) -- 11

Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science) -- 03

Project Engineer – I (Electronics) -- 36

Project Engineer – I (Mechanical) -- 08

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science) -- 06

Project Engineer – I (Electrical) -- 01

BEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Trainee Engineer -- 25 Years as on 31.12.2021

Project Engineer -- 28 Years as on 31.12.2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Official Advertisement

BEL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Trainee Engineer - Candidates will be engaged initially for a period of ONE year which may be extended up to a maximum of THREE years (including the initial period) based on requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 25,000, Rs 28,000 and Rs 31,000 per month for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of the contract respectively.

Project Engineer - Candidates will be engaged initially for a period of TWO years which may be extended up to a maximum of FOUR years. They will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of contract respectively.

