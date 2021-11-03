हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 73 Apprentice posts, check eligibility, selection process below

BEL Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply online through NATS portal at boat-srp.com.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts for Nandambakkam in Chennai. Interested candidates can apply online through NATS portal for the 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on or before November 10, 2021 and November 25 for applying through BEL Chennai website. 

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973 and the canidates will be provided a monthly stipend. The list of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the website, the official notification read. 

Click here to apply 

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE

 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentice: 63 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: 

- A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.
- A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
- Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. 

Diploma Apprentices:

- A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
- A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.
- A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Opening date of application                        October 25, 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal        November 10, 2021

Last date for applying                                  November 25, 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list                      November 30, 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates    December 8 and 9, 2021

 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

As per the official BEL notification, "Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai." 

