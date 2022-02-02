BEL Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for 247 Trainee Engineer and other posts, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to hire for Trainee Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official BEL website at bel-india.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 247 vacancies in BEL on a contract basis for its Bengaluru Complex. Candidates have to apply on or before February 4, 2022 for the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Project Engineer I: 67 Posts

Trainee Engineer: 169 Posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 11 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fees for Project Engineer posts is Rs 500, while those applying for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts have to pay a fee of Rs 200. The application fee has to be remitted through SBI Collect (through online).

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification. "Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria with respect to relevant qualification, Post Qualification experience will be allotted weightage of 75 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent," the notification said.

Candidates should check the official notification on BEL website at bel-india.in for eligibility criteria and other details.

