हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BHEL

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on pswr.bhel.com, check details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of BHEL- pswr.bhel.com. 

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on pswr.bhel.com, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Engineers and Supervisors posts in Civil discipline. The company has invited applications from the eligible candidates to fill up 36 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The candidates need to note that those who will be chosen through this recruitment drive will be engaged purely on a Fixed Tenure Appointment basis at their Project Sites in India. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of BHEL- pswr.bhel.com. Applications are invited through online mode on or before January 11, 2022.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online submission of applications started on December 28, 2021

Closing of online submission of applications on January 11, 2022

Last date for sending the print-out of the application form at BHEL - PSWR, Nagpur- January 14, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details  

Engineer -10

Supervisor -26

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Engineers - Rs 71,040/- Per month

Supervisor -Rs 39,670/- Per month

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the education qualification and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit 

Candidates should be below 40 years of age (as on 1/1/2022). 

BHEL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

The submission of applications will be ONLINE on the official website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Additionally, the candidates need to send the duly filled-in application form downloaded from the website, along with Demand Draft or QR Code to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001”.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Online Application Link 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BHELBHEL RecruitmentBHEL Recruitment 2021JobsRecruitment 2021Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Administrative Officer, Asst Engineer, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT3M26S

PM Modi's Security Lapse: PM Modi's route info was leaked- BJP