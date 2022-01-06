BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on pswr.bhel.com, check details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Engineers and Supervisors posts in Civil discipline. The company has invited applications from the eligible candidates to fill up 36 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The candidates need to note that those who will be chosen through this recruitment drive will be engaged purely on a Fixed Tenure Appointment basis at their Project Sites in India.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website of BHEL- pswr.bhel.com. Applications are invited through online mode on or before January 11, 2022.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online submission of applications started on December 28, 2021

Closing of online submission of applications on January 11, 2022

Last date for sending the print-out of the application form at BHEL - PSWR, Nagpur- January 14, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Engineer -10

Supervisor -26

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Engineers - Rs 71,040/- Per month

Supervisor -Rs 39,670/- Per month

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can check the education qualification and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be below 40 years of age (as on 1/1/2022).

BHEL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

The submission of applications will be ONLINE on the official website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Additionally, the candidates need to send the duly filled-in application form downloaded from the website, along with Demand Draft or QR Code to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001”.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Online Application Link

Live TV