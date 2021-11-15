BHEL Recruitment: Vacancies for Young Professionals announced at bhel.com, get salary up to Rs 80,000 per month, check details

BHEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced several vacancies for 'Young Professionals' in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its Corporate Office.

The manufacturing enterprise informed that the period of engagement will be for one year which can be further extended by a period of one year at a time or till the completion of the assignment (whichever is earlier). However, the maximum tenure shall be limited to three years.

It has invited applications from interested candidates for the position that will be based in New Delhi.

Check all the important details below.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

BHEL has invited applications for up to 10 posts of Young Professionals.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Job description

The Young Professionals will assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps and implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for following areas:

Hydrogen Economics

Additive manufacturing

Upstream Solar value chain

Energy storage

Coal to Methanol

Carbon capture

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Qualification

Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference.

Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with a minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Experience

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of work experience (as on November 01, 2021), which can be either prior or post to attaining a PG degree or a two-year PG Diploma in management.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit (as on November 01, 2021)

The interested applicant should not be more than 30 years.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Emoluments

The Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs 80,000 per month and in addition to the monthly consolidated fee, they shall be eligible for reimbursement of annual premium up to Rs 3500 + GST for mediclaim policy of family (self and spouse).

BHEL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Applicants can apply ONLINE at www.bhel.com or www.careers.bhel.in.

The application form should comprise of the following:

a. Letter of Interest (LoI) for the said position.

b. Necessary documents to substantiate Eligibility details as referred in the application form, including DOB Proof, PG & Graduation Qualification, Final Mark sheet of PG (Mentioning %ge or CGPA) and Experience Certificate(s).

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The last date of receipt of the complete application with necessary attachments is November 30, 2021.

Live TV