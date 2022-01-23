BOB Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 198 Managerial posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Bank of Baroda released the applications for the recruitment for 198 Managerial posts in various departments on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site: bankofbaroda.in.
The last date of online application is February 1, 2022.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Head Strategy: 1 Post
National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post
Head Project & Process: 1 Post
National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts
Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts
Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts
Vendor Manager: 3 Posts
Compliance Manager: 1 Post
Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts
MIS Manager: 4 Posts
Complaint Manager: 1 Post
Process Manager: 4 Posts
Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post
Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts
Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts
Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for various posts are different which can be assessed by the candidates through the official notice. Click on the link below to get official notice.
Check Official Notification Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of shorl listing followed by a Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Application Fees
Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees.
It is notable that the post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered.