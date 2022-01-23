BOB Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 198 Managerial posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Bank of Baroda released the applications for the recruitment for 198 Managerial posts in various departments on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site: bankofbaroda.in.

The last date of online application is February 1, 2022.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Head Strategy: 1 Post

National Manager Telecalling: 1 Post

Head Project & Process: 1 Post

National Receivables Manager: 3 Posts

Zonal Receivables Manager: 21 Posts

Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 3 Posts

Vendor Manager: 3 Posts

Compliance Manager: 1 Post

Regional Receivables Manager: 48 Posts

MIS Manager: 4 Posts

Complaint Manager: 1 Post

Process Manager: 4 Posts

Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager: 1 Post

Area Receivables Manager: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President: 50 Posts

Assistant Vice President - Product Manager: 3 Posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different which can be assessed by the candidates through the official notice. Click on the link below to get official notice.

Check Official Notification Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shorl listing followed by a Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees.

It is notable that the post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered.

Live TV