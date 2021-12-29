Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Hurry up and apply for 71 vacant posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check direct link

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has announced over 70 Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) vacant posts.

According to the notification released at http://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Number of vacancies

ASI - 01 Post

01 Post HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts

06 Posts Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Age limit

As on December 29, 2021, a candidate needs to be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode for submission of application is accepted. They need to visit BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply.

Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Last date

Candidates need to apply by 11:59 PM on December 29, 2021.

