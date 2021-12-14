Border Security Force (BSF) Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from interested candidates to fill up numerous vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

According to the advertisement released on BSF's official website at http://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the recruitment will be done for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

To apply, interested Indian candidates need to fill an ONLINE application.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

ASI - 01 Post

01 Post HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts

06 Posts Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE. They need to visit BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply. No other mode for submission of application is accepted.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on December 29, 2021, a candidate needs to be between 18 to 25 years of age.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates can apply till December 29, 2021 (11:59 PM).

