BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key 2023 Out On bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here
BPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF is now available on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the BPSC CCE Exam final answer key.
BPSC Final Answer Key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday (March 4) released the 68th BPSC Prelims Exam Final Answer Key. Candidates who apppeared in the 68th Preliminary Combined Competitive Examination or the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam can now check the Final answer key on the offical website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the BPSC CCE Prelims Exam Final Answe Key following the simple stes given here or through the direct link given below.
Steps to download BPSC CCE Final Answer Key
Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Answer Keys General Studies Booklet Series A, B, C, D."
Step 3: Download the BPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check your answer with the BPSC Answer Key and save it for future reference
BPSC Prelims Final Answer Key PDF Direct Link
The BPSC had already released the provisional answer key for the 68th Prelims exam on February 18, and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections. The Commission has published the Final answer key after thorough analysis and no further objections on these questions will be entertained. However, if any candidate is still dissatisfied with the final answer key and can provide new evidence, they can submit their objections via email until March 7.
