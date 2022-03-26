हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40,506 vacancies on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

 The interested and eligible candidates can go through the details of the vacancy at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40,506 vacancies on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. The Commission is looking to fill 40,506 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can go through the details of the vacancy at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 22, 2022. 

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • BPSC Headmaster Notification Date- 23 March 2022
  • BPSC Headmaster Registration Starting Date- 28 March 2022
  • BPSC Headmaster Registration Last Date- 22 April 2022
  • BPSC Headmaster Application edit Last Date- 29 April 2022
  • BPSC Headmaster Exam Date- To be announced

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar. The candidate should have a degree of graduation from any recognised university (minimum 50% marks). 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. 

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

  • Unreserved category candidates- Rs 750 
  • Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates- Rs 200

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link for detailed notification 

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check District Wise Roster Vacancies

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar Public Service CommissionBPSCbpsc.bih.nic.ingovernment jobs 2022Sarkjari naukri 2022
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: More than 180 vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in - Know details here

Must Watch

PT13M25S

Russia Ukraine War: Command post of AFU Battery, Artillery Mount destroyed