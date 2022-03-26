BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40,506 vacancies on bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department. The Commission is looking to fill 40,506 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can go through the details of the vacancy at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 22, 2022.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

BPSC Headmaster Notification Date- 23 March 2022

BPSC Headmaster Registration Starting Date- 28 March 2022

BPSC Headmaster Registration Last Date- 22 April 2022

BPSC Headmaster Application edit Last Date- 29 April 2022

BPSC Headmaster Exam Date- To be announced

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar. The candidate should have a degree of graduation from any recognised university (minimum 50% marks). 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Unreserved category candidates- Rs 750

Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates- Rs 200

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct link for detailed notification

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check District Wise Roster Vacancies

