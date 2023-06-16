BPSC Recruitment 2023: Bumper Vacancy! Apply For 1.7 Lakh Teachers' Posts On bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has began the application process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply BPSC teacher vacancies on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the vacancies, eligibility criteria and other important details below.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

BPSC is conducting the recuitment process to fillup a total 1,70,461 posts for primary, upper primary and secondary school teachers and the posts are as follows

Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5): 79,943 Posts

TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10): 32,916 Posts

PGT Teacher (Class 11 to12): 57,602 Posts

Bihar Teacher Vacancy 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Primary Teachers is set at 18 years, while the minimum age for TGT/PGT Teachers is 21 years. The maximum limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females. The upper limit is relaxable according to the pre-existing rules.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Bihar government must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall and a B.Ed. degree or an equivalent to qualify for the Primary Teacher position. Candidates applying for the position of TGT/PGT Teacher must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in the relevant discipline with the minimum required marks and a B.Ed degree.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application cost is Rs. 200/- for SC/ST, all female candidates, and physically challenged candidates. The application cost for other candidates is Rs. 750. Only online payment methods should be used to pay the fees.

Here's How To Apply For BPSC Recruitment 2023

Step 1:Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link. Also read the notification dated 14/06/2023, regarding important instructions for filling the online application

Step 3: Register yourself and carefully fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.