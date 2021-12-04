BRO Recruitment 2021: 354 vacancies announced for MTS, Vehicle Mechanic, Driver posts at bro.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence has issued notification for the recruitment of individuals for the post of Multi Skilled Worker (Painter), Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter), Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mech. Transport (OG).

BRO had released a notification, in the employment newspaper dated December 4, 2021, for a total of 354 vacancies, out of which 293 are for Vehicle Mechanic, 45 for MTS and 16 for Driver posts.

The organisation has invited online applications for Male Candidates for the said posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (BSF). The interested candidates can check important on the official website — bro.gov.in. It may be noted that the notification number for this recruitment drive is- 02/2021

BRO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last Date of Application – to be announced soon

BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Vehicle Mechanic- 293

Multi Skilled Worker Painter- 33

Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter)- 12

Driver Mechanical Transport (OG)- 16

BRO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates can apply online once the notification is released officially on the official website- bro.gov.in.

BRO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

To know the eligibility criteria for the posts the candidates need to check the details through the PDF shared below:

BRO Recruitment 2021: Download indicative notification here

