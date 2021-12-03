BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has issued notification for the recruitment of eligible and interested Indian citizens in various posts. BSF has invited applications to fill several vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

According to the advertisement, the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. The interested candidates can apply for the posts at the BSF's official website- rectt.bsf.gov.in.

It may be noted that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is December 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI - 01 Post

HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts

Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age (as on December 29, 2021).

BSF Recruitment 2021: Official notification

Check BSF Recruitment Official Advertisement

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application is accepted. Candidates can apply through BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

