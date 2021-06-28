BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for various posts in Air Wing, check details

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic, Assistant Radio Mechanic and Constable in its Air Wing.

A total of 65 vacancies have been notified which includes 49 for Assistant Aircraft Mechanic and 8 each for Assistant Radio Mechanic and Constable.

Interested candidates can visit BSF’s official website at bsf.gov.in to apply for the posts. The last date to apply online is July 26 (11:59 pm).

BSF recruitment 2021 – Salary:

For Assistant Aircraft Mechanic and Assistant Radio Mechanic: Pay Matrix Level-5 (Rs. 29,200–Rs. 92,300/-) as per 7th CPC

For Constable: Pay Matrix Level-5 (Rs. 21,700–Rs. 69,100/-) as per 7th CPC

How to apply:

The application from the candidates must be submitted through online mode. The facility of submission of online application opened on BSF website bsf.gov.in on June 27 and will be closed on July 26.

Selection Procedure:

The selection procedure for the post of Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI) and Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI) will be consist of a written exam which will be OMR-based with 100 objective type questions and a duration of 2 hours.

In the second phase, candidates who qualify in the written exam will have to undergo a document verification round and a Physical Standards Test (PST), a Physical Efficiency Test and medical examination.

The selection procedure for the post of Constable (Storeman) will be as:

In the first phase, a Physical Standard Test will be carried out by the selection board to assess their height, chest and weight. This will be followed by Physical Standard Test (PST).

In the second phase, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo written examination which will consist of 100 objective type questions with a duration of 2 hours.

Document verification and medical examination will be done in the third phase.

Also Read: ITBP Recruitment 2021: Golden chance to get into Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force under sports quota, check details here

Live TV