BSF

BSF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here

Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: The selection process will comprise a physical standard test and a written examination.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies released at rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to a notification released on BSF's official website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in, the recruitment is being done to recruit "Constable (Tradesman):. 

The selection process will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

  • Male: 2,651 posts
  • Female: 137 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Salary details

The recruitment will be done in the Pay Matrix Level-3, Pay scale Rs 21,700-69,100 of 7th CPC (Revised Pay Structure).  

BSF Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates can apply till March 1 (11:59 PM).

Border Security Force Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Please note that only an ONLINE application is to be submitted by a candidate. No other mode for submission of application will be accepted.

The candidates are also advised to exercise due diligence at the time of filling out their application form.

