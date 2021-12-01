BSF Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check important details here

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible and interested Indian citizens for filling up several vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.
As per the advertisement released on BSF's official website (http://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- ASI - 01 Post
- HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts
- Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts
BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply
The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application is accepted. Candidates can apply through BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit
The candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as on December 29, 2021.
BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date
The candidates can apply till December 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM