BSF Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check important details here

BSF Recruitment 2021: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible and interested Indian citizens for filling up several vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts.

As per the advertisement released on BSF's official website (http://rectt.bsf.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for positions in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI - 01 Post

HC (Carpenter, Sewerman) - 06 Posts

Constable (Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, Linemen) - 65 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only. No other mode for submission of application is accepted. Candidates can apply through BSF's website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as on December 29, 2021.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Last date

The candidates can apply till December 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM

