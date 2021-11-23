CCL Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited announces 539 vacancies for Trade Apprentices, check details

New Delhi: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Apprentices for various trades.

A total of 539 vacancies have been notified for trades such as Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Turner, Plumber etc.

Interested candidates can apply through the official Apprenticeship portal at apprenticeshipindia.org.

The application process started on November 20, 2021. The last date to apply is December 5, 2021.

CCL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must be between 18 years and 30 years of age. Certain relaxations will be given as per the government rules.

CCL Recruitment 2021 – Stipend:

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 7000 per month.

